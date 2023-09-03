8 members of robbers' gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested eight of its members. The police also recovered eight motorcycles, a Honda Activa scooter, 17 mobile phones and a countrymade .315 bore pistol from them.

The suspects have been identified as Aslam Khan (19), alias Anda, of Jaspal Bangar, Munish Kumar (19) of Mahadev Nagar, Dev Kumar (19) of Daba, Nitin, alias Meechu, of Adarsh Colony, Sandeep (19), alias Sohana, of Daba and Sonu (22) of Jaspal Bangar. Two suspects are juvenile.

JCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja while addressing the media said a tip-off was received that the suspects were involved in loot incidents and they had looted mobile phones, vehicles and other valuables from residents in Sahnewal, Daba, Focal Point, etc.

Teja said police teams, led by SHO, Sahnewal, Inspector Inderjit Singh, was formed on Friday and raids were conducted at their suspected whereabouts during which eight persons were nabbed along with the looted vehicles and mobile phones. With the arrest of the suspects, over 24 loot incidents were solved by the police.

Now police would seek police remand of the accused to inquire about the loot incidents they committed in the city. They would also probe from where they managed to get an illegal weapon.

A case under the IPC was registered against them yesterday.