8 mobiles recovered from jail

Ludhiana, February 1

A surprise checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the seizure of eight mobile phones.

Of these, four mobile phones were recovered from jail inmates while the remaining were found abandoned on the jail premises.

Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand said on January 29, he conducted a surprise checking in the jail, which led to the seizure of four mobile phones from inmates identified as Sunny Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Jassi, Gulshan Kumar and Rajinder Singh.

He said the inmates had committed a violation by keeping banned items inside the jail and further probe into the recoveries of the mobile phones had been launched. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects.

In another surprise checking conducted by officials on January 29, four cell phones and 35 tobacco sachets were recovered from washrooms of the jail.

Officials said these phones could have been kept by inmates and during checking, they had dumped the same in washrooms to prevent action against them.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified suspects due to the recoveries and further investigation was launched in the matter. — TNS

