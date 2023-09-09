8 mobiles seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

A surprise checking in the Central Jail here led to the recovery of eight mobile phones in separate raids. Of these, three were seized from jail inmates while others were found abandoned on the jail premises.

Assistant superintendent of jail Suraj Malh said on September 1 he along with the jail staff conducted a surprise checking in jail which led to the recovery of eight mobile phones. He said three mobile phones were recovered from three inmates namely Sachin Kumar, Arman Hashmi and Gaurav while five were found abandoned. A case had been registered . — TNS