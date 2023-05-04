8 mobiles, tobacco seized from jail

Ludhiana, May 3
Officials of the Central Jail seized eight mobile phones and 11 packets of tobacco during routine checking on the jail premises. In the first incident, two inmates were booked after jail staff allegedly seized two mobiles from them. The duo have been identified as Rajan Jain and Shivam. A case under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act, 2011, has been registered against them at the Division Number 7 police station.
In the other case, the jail staff claimed to have seized 11 packets of tobacco and six mobile phones. No one has been identified yet. A case has been registered at the Division Number 7 police Station under Sections 42 and 45 of the Prisons Act, 1894, and 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act, 2011.
