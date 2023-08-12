8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Ludhiana, August 11
The Salem Tabri police claimed to have nabbed a murder suspect who had killed his son and had been running at large for over eight months.
The suspect has been identified as Vivekanand Mandal, a native of Jharkhand, at present staying in Bhattian, here.
ADCP Rupinder Sran and SHO, Salem Tabri, SI Harjit Singh conducted a press conference regarding the matter.
Sran said on December 5, 2022, the suspect had a scuffle with his son Piyush Kumar. At that time, he was drunk and he had repeatedly hit a hammer on the head of the victim, which led to his death. After committing the crime, the suspect put the body of his son in a plastic drum and closed it by pasting a plaster across the same.
The ADCP said today, the SHO had received a tip-off that the suspect was roaming in the Bhattian area, after which the police conducted a raid and nabbed him.
The SHO said the suspect had concealed a hammer used in the crime in a plot and the same would be seized by the police.
