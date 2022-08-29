8 more contract coronavirus in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

Eight persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district. A total of 1,13,335 persons have tested positive and 3,014 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Sunday, there were 97 active cases, of which 91 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while six are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.26 per cent.

Till date, 38,96,397 samples have been taken, of which 37,67,820 were found negative. Samples of 2,922 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.