8 nabbed with heroin, liquor during CASO

The Sidhwan Bet Police carried out a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the ongoing campaign against drugs and arrested eight suspects, including a woman, along with 6 gm of heroin, 207 bottles of illicit liquor, 10 tablets and two vehicles in seven separate cases, four registered under NDPS and three under Excise Act.

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The operation was led by the DSP, Jagraon, Jaswinder Singh Dhindsa, and SHO, Sidhwan Bet, SI Amarjit Singh.

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Police officials said the suspects were identified as Rinku Singh of Kul Gehna village, Mukhtyar Singh of Gorsian Kadar Baksh, Jasvir Singh Jassi of Mehatpur, Parminder Singh of Malsian Bajan, Joginder Kaur, alias Jogindri, of Malsiha Bajan, Charanjit Channu of Salempura Tibba, Harbhej Singh of Muktsar and Manpreet Singh of Faridkot.

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They said of the recovered items, nine bottles of liquor were recovered from Joginder Kaur while 15 cases of liquor were recovered from Harbhej and Manpreet. Even a Maruti Swift car used by the suspects for supplying illicit liquor was also seized by the police.