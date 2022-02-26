Raikot: 8 of family booked for assaulting PSPCL team

Our Correspondent

Raikot, February 25

The police have started a manhunt for eight members of a family, including women, who had been booked for allegedly interfering in the official duty of a team Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials and thrashing them on Thursday.

The main accused and head of the family has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq.

As per the FIR registered under Sections 353, 186, 506 and 149 of the IPC, the accused, including men and women, belonging to the Gujjar community, who were staying on the outskirts of Bassian town as tenants, had attacked the PSPCL team, including Ajit Pal Singh, assistant junior engineer, Harwinder Singh, lineman, and Tejinder Pal Singh, when it had visited the spot to disconnect the power supply of a house due to non-payment of bills late on Thursday evening. The power meter is registered in the name of Sukhwinder Singh, of Bassian, the landlord of the accused.

Assistant executive engineer Avtar Singh said the team of officials was told to either collect the pending amount from the consumer or disconnect the power supply.

When they tried to disconnect the power supply, the accused gheraoed the team and thrashed them in potato fields. Some of them prepared videos of the incident and threatened to make it viral on social media. Having received information about the assault, residents reached the spot and rescued the victims.

The police said they had launched a manhunt for nabbing the accused who had fled the spot after the incident.