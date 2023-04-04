 8 of thieves’gangs nabbed : The Tribune India

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

13 stolen two-wheelers, weapons seized from suspects

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 3

The police have arrested eight members of two gangs of vehicle thieves from different places in the city and 13 stolen two-wheelers have been recovered on the basis of information provided by the suspects during preliminary interrogation on Sunday.

Six persons, identified as Jagdev Singh, a resident of Moga, Barjesh and Basaur, residents of slums, Paal, a resident of Dhandari, Babloo of Doraha, and Manpreet, a resident of Dhandari, were nabbed by SI Rajwant Singh, in-charge of the Kanganwal police post, from a place near the railway station, Dhandari, on a tip-off on Sunday that the suspects were going to sell stolen goods.

At the time of the arrest, two of the suspects were riding a stolen motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10FK 7734). On the basis of information provided by them, eight motorcycles, two scooters, a daat (sword) and an axe were recovered by the police. A case under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

The police have also nabbed two vehicle thieves from Sabzi Mandi, Dugri, identified as Munna Shah and his accomplice Priyansh, both residents of Roopn Nagar on Dhandra Road, Dugri, and have made a recovery of three stolen motorcycles. The police said they were investigating the theft of a motorcycle, reported by Subhash Sharma, a resident of Manakwal on Dhandra Road, when the duo fell into the police net. They have been booked under Sections 379, 411 and 32 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one member of a three-member gang of snatchers, who had waylaid Arif, a resident of Pal Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, here. He has been identified as Mukesh Gandhi. The others suspects — Motu Shambhu and Bablu Topiwala — were still at large. The victim had reported to the police that the trio had accosted him when he was going to market from his house and fled after snatching Rs 2,000 from his trouser’s pocket. The police claimed to have recovered Rs 1,000 of the snatched money from the man while the trio were booked under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC.

Snatcher lands in police net

The police have arrested one member of a three-member gang of snatchers, who had waylaid Arif, a resident of Pal Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, here. Two suspects were still at large. The victim had reported to the police that the trio had accosted him when he was going to market from his house and fled after snatching Rs 2,000 from his trouser's pocket.

