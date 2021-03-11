8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

Eight fresh Covid case were reported, while no patient died due to the disease in in the district today.

A total of 1,09,852 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district havesuccumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 25 active cases in the district and 25 patients were asked toisolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,95,068 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,70,461 were found negative.

Samples of 3,408 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.