8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

An eight-year-old boy, Sehajpreet, went missing under mysterious circumstances on the night of August 18 here. Simranjit Kaur of Abdullapur Basti, the mother of the child, said on the night of August 18 her son was cycling outside their house from where he went missing. The family searched for the boy the entire night but in vain.

The kin of the child gathered outside the Model Town police station to demand a speedy probe in the case today.

On Friday, a complaint was lodged at the Model Town police station. Kaur suspected that someone could have kept her son under illegal confinement. She said the police should intensify probe to trace the child.

The police have registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC against unidentified persons.

Sources said when the police checked CCTV cameras, the boy was seen going with his uncle (father’s elder brother). The victim was last seen near the Jalandhar bypass. Based on the CCTV footage, the police rounded up his uncle, who said he took Sehajpreet along with him to board a bus for Amritsar but when they reached the Jalandhar bypass, the boy went missing.

He has denied any role behind the disappearance of the child.

After the incident of abduction of a three-month-old child from Dugri on Thursday, which was solved by the police with the arrest of the nine accused, this case has again put the police on their toes. The police are also probing child trafficking angle in the case.