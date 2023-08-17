8-year-old electrocuted

Ludhiana, August 16
An eight-year-old child died due to electrocution from a high-tension wire in city’s New Shivpuri Colony on Tuesday. The child was flying a kite on the rooftop of the house when the kite string came in contact with high-tension wires. A small explosion also took place at the spot. Several electricity meters in nearby houses in the locality also caught fire. A minor fire also broke out due to the incident and a fire brigade was called to extinguish the fire. The child’s body got severely burnt in the mishap. The family took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was the only brother to three sisters.
