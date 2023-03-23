8-yr-old boy among 2 test +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported here on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, an eight-year-old boy, an international traveller, from Hambran and a 40-year-old man from Passi Nagar have tested positive for the virus.

As many as 266 samples were collected for the Covid test on Wednesday. The department has confirmed 1,13,660 positive cases in the district to date.