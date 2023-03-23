8-yr-old boy among 2 test +ve for Covid

Ludhiana, March 22
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported here on Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, an eight-year-old boy, an international traveller, from Hambran and a 40-year-old man from Passi Nagar have tested positive for the virus.
As many as 266 samples were collected for the Covid test on Wednesday. The department has confirmed 1,13,660 positive cases in the district to date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time
Resolutions in Punjab, Haryana Houses against HP water cess
Within rights to do so, says Sukhu | Cites Uttarakhand & J&K...