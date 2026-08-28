80 attend Ludhiana vet varsity fisheries programme

At least 80 participants attended a multidimensional fisheries extension outreach programme organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at the aquaculture farm of Jasvir Singh Aujhla in Karodian village of the district.

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The programme was organised by the College of Fisheries in collaboration with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)-Fisheries Innovation and Startup Hub (FISHub), Hyderabad; Department of Fisheries (DOF), Punjab; and the Innovative Fish Farmers Association (IFFA), Punjab.

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The event kicked off with MANAGE- aquapreneurship acceleration programme Aqua Reach, which is aimed at sensitising fish farmers to multiple income-generating aquaculture models involving efficient resource use for sustainable economic output.

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The attendees comprised 50 progressive fish farmers, including IFFA members, and 30 budding fisheries professionals from the college.

A team of the college sensitised the beneficiaries with scientific aquaculture tips to boost aquaculture productivity and addressed queries of the farmers.

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Ranjodh Singh, president, IFFA, and Jasvir Singh Aujhla, vice-president, shared their experiences with the gathering.

Satnam Singh, Assistant Director, Fisheries, from DOF, Punjab, and his team apprised the stakeholders of various promotional schemes providing financial assistance for fish farming. Young fisheries professionals interacted with the progressive farmers and gained practical tips from the latters’ real-world experiences.

Later, a Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MKSSY) camp was organised to raise awareness about the multi-faceted benefits of the scheme, including capacity building, socio-economic and risk-covering insurance aspects.

A national verification and monitoring consultant facilitated an on-farm registration drive of the fisheries stakeholders on the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP).

The event concluded with an academia-farmer-industry interface. Malwinder Singh, Director, Anaya Feed Innovations Private Limited, apprised the stakeholders of various types of fish feed, feed conversion ratio and its role in sustainable aquaculture production.