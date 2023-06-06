80 bottles of illicit liquor recovered

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 5

The police claimed to have busted a gang involved in selling liquor illegally after smuggling it from neighboring states, including UT Chandigarh.

The kingpin of the gang, Harbind Singh of Sattowal village, falling under the jurisdiction of Raikot Sadar Police Station, was found to have 80 bottles of liquor at his house, meant for sale in Chandigarh. The other associates of the main suspects will be identified after he is arrested and interrogated.

According to DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa, Raikot Sadar police had received a tip-off about Harbind Singh’s gang, which had been smuggling liquor from neighbouring states and stocking it at unknown places. Upon receiving information about the arrival of a consignment, the police raided Harbind’s residence and recovered 80 bottles of liquor allegedly smuggled from Chandigarh. However, the suspect had fled from his house before the police arrived.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Harbind Singh was working at liquor vends in the region and had established links with regular consumers and those smuggling liquor from other states.