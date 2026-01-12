DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 80 spools of banned string seized in Ludhiana

80 spools of banned string seized in Ludhiana

The police arrested Sushil Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:15 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The seller of banned synthetic string in custody of the Ludhiana police. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The police have intensified campaign against banned plastic string in Ludhiana. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Police Division-5 raided the Jawahar Nagar Camp area and arrested a man with a large quantity of banned Chinese rolls.

Advertisement

Giving details, SHO Inspector Madhu Bala said last night, a police team was patrolling near Midha Chowk where they received information that a man named Sushil Kumar was selling banned plastic string. Upon receiving the information, the police team cordoned off the area and conducted a raid. The police recovered 80 rolls of string from a shop and arrested Sushil Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp. A case was registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Main suppliers yet to be identified

Advertisement

Although the police have been arresting shopkeepers and small traders, big suppliers continue to sell banned string with impunity. Sources said big supplier of plastic string is a resident of New Madhopuri. “All his relatives are ancestral kite makers. All of them sell plastic string, but the one in New Madhopuri supplies the most bloody kite string. He has built a business worth crores in just a few years,” the sources said. He settles everything in advance by paying a substantial sum to some corrupt officials or middlemen.

Sources said if the police search warehouses of transporters in Transport Nagar, a large stock of the plastic string can be recovered. Due to strictness of the police, rate of a one Chinese string spool has shot up from Rs 350 to Rs 600 or more.

Advertisement

Police install safety devices on two-wheelers

ACP (Traffic) Gurdev Singh installs metal ring on a two-wheeler in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
ACP (Traffic) Gurdev Singh installs metal ring on a two-wheeler in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Gurdev Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, today installed safety devices on motorcycles and scooters to prevent injury to drivers from banned plastic string. The ACP said the device could be fitted on handle of bicycles, scooters and motorbikes. He said it would prevent kite string from coming in contact with rider directly. “Design-wise, it is a simple U-shaped metal, which is curved at the top. When kite string comes in the way of a vehicle, it passes over driver’s head after hitting the device,” the ACP said.

South Constituency MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina also accompanied the ACP during the drive at Dholewal Chowk.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts