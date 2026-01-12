80 spools of banned string seized in Ludhiana

The police have intensified campaign against banned plastic string in Ludhiana. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Police Division-5 raided the Jawahar Nagar Camp area and arrested a man with a large quantity of banned Chinese rolls.

Giving details, SHO Inspector Madhu Bala said last night, a police team was patrolling near Midha Chowk where they received information that a man named Sushil Kumar was selling banned plastic string. Upon receiving the information, the police team cordoned off the area and conducted a raid. The police recovered 80 rolls of string from a shop and arrested Sushil Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp. A case was registered against the accused.

Main suppliers yet to be identified

Although the police have been arresting shopkeepers and small traders, big suppliers continue to sell banned string with impunity. Sources said big supplier of plastic string is a resident of New Madhopuri. “All his relatives are ancestral kite makers. All of them sell plastic string, but the one in New Madhopuri supplies the most bloody kite string. He has built a business worth crores in just a few years,” the sources said. He settles everything in advance by paying a substantial sum to some corrupt officials or middlemen.

Sources said if the police search warehouses of transporters in Transport Nagar, a large stock of the plastic string can be recovered. Due to strictness of the police, rate of a one Chinese string spool has shot up from Rs 350 to Rs 600 or more.

Police install safety devices on two-wheelers

Gurdev Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, today installed safety devices on motorcycles and scooters to prevent injury to drivers from banned plastic string. The ACP said the device could be fitted on handle of bicycles, scooters and motorbikes. He said it would prevent kite string from coming in contact with rider directly. “Design-wise, it is a simple U-shaped metal, which is curved at the top. When kite string comes in the way of a vehicle, it passes over driver’s head after hitting the device,” the ACP said.

South Constituency MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina also accompanied the ACP during the drive at Dholewal Chowk.