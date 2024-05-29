80-year-old woman ‘succumbed to injuries’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

An 80-year-old woman, Surjeet Kaur, who, along with her family, was attacked by gangster Sagar Newton and his accomplices, by barging into their house at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar 45 days ago, allegedly succumbed to her injuries yesterday.

The police, however, said the autopsy report would only clear the exact cause of death. Surjeet Kaur and her family members, including two sons, a daughter-in-law and a grandson, had also suffered injuries. A case of attempt to murder was then registered against Newton, Monu Dedhi, Shubham, Rajeev, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit and Monu Dwarka. Two of the suspects were also nabbed by the police in the case.

SHO, Dugri, inspector Gurpreet Singh, said the deceased had then suffered injury on her hands only and there was no other serious injuries. The preliminary medical report states that cardiac arrest could be the cause of the death. Still, the police would wait for the autopsy report to know the exact cause of death. So far, murder charge was not added to the case.

Notably, gangster Newton had an enmity with Navi, son of the deceased. He and his accomplices had planned to attack Navi by barging into his house but he was not available, hence, they attacked his family.

