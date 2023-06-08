800 candidates attend job fair

Ludhiana: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a job fair in collaboration with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises, Ludhiana. The job fair was held under the leadership of Sukhman Mann, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Officer, Ludhiana. It was open for all graduates and post graduates of Ludhiana and other areas of Punjab. Around 38 companies 800 applicants participated in the job fair. TNS

Workshop on English language

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, organised a workshop on learning English language. Sujata Chhabra, resource person, English Language of Cambridge University Press and Assessments, was the key speaker for the session. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich introduced her to the gathering. Chhabra spoke the four basic skills of English language, i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing stages. She also gave a detailed lecture on phonetics.

Session on work-life balance

A seminar on ‘Balancing personal and professional life’ was conducted by renowned counsellor Shaveta Chopra at Spring Dale Public School. School counsellor Gurpreet Kaur gave her views on issues like fear and respect, school environment and student-teacher relationship. She motivated the teachers to develop innovative teaching strategies. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia said more of seminars would be organised in the future.