800 participate in Special Olympics

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 11

Around 800 children and their coaches took part in the three-day 24th Punjab State Special Olympics, organised by the District Special Olympics Association that concluded at Guru Nanak Public School ground, Sarabha Nagar, here today.

Participants, drawn from different schools showcased their skills in various games. On the concluding day, participants took part in a walkathon which started from the school and culminated at Happy Foraging Park.

Ambuja Manovikas, Ropar, bagged the overall trophy in the large school category while JSS Asha Kiran, Hoshiarpur and BPS, Amritsar secured second and third position, respectively. In the medium school group, Samarpan School, Tarn Taran, Umang Red Cross, Faridkot and Jeevan Jyoti Special School, Nabha secured the first three positions.

In the small school section, Asha Special School, Ludhiana, won top honours, followed by DSOA, Tarn Taran ,and SSA, Fatehgarh Sahib, won the top three positions.

The participants were given gift hampers containing shoes, T-shirt, track suit and other items. Partosh Garg and Vikram Singh Sidhu were the chief guests on this occasion. Surinder Singh Riyat, general secretary of the host school welcomed the guests and other dignitaries.

Ashok Arora, Anil Goyal, Mandeep Singh Brar, Niranjan Kumar, Rajwinder Kaur and Nishant Mandor, all office bearers of district and state special olympics associations thanked the school authorities for providing the facilities to organise the games.