Ludhiana: 800 shanties razed near Dhandari flyover

Ludhiana, August 29

The Municipal Corporation on Monday razed hundreds of temporary shanties of slum dwellers along the national highway near the Dhandari flyover. The drive started around 12 pm and continued till 3 pm.

MC’s Tehbazari branch demolished the shanties in the presence of heavy police force and a Duty Magistrate. The drive was conducted under the guidance of MC Joint Commissioners Poonampreet Kaur and Sonam Chaudhary and Secretary Tejinderpal Singh Panchhi.

Sanjit Kumar, an inspector of the Tehbazari branch, said the slum dwellers were given an ultimatum to vacate the site. Around 800 shanties were razed today. Some people also opposed the drive but the situation was controlled.