80K yet to pay property tax

Ludhiana, March 10
The civic body authorities have made an appeal to residents to pay property tax (2022-23) by March 31 to avoid an additional 10 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on delayed payment.
10% penalty till mar 31
The Municipal Corporation is imposing a 10 per cent penalty on payment of property tax (2022-23) from January 1 to March 31.
As per information, over 80,000 building owners are yet to pay property tax for the current year (2022-23) and they will have to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on payment of tax after March 31.
Offices open on holidays
Besides weekdays, the civic body has decided to keep suvidha kendras in all four zonal offices open during working hours on Saturdays (March 11, 18 and 25), Sundays (March 19 and 26) and government holidays (March 23 and March 30) of the month. The decision has been taken to facilitate the residents in submitting the property tax returns. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said besides making payment of tax in the MC zonal suvidha kendras, the residents could also submit tax online at — mcludhiana.gov.in.
