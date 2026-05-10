82 women farmers attend training camp on health, nutrition

At least 82 women farmers attended a training camp on health and nutrition at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Saturday.

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The camp was organised by the PAU Kisan Club (Ladies Wing) at the Skill Development Centre of the Directorate of Extension Education.

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The monthly camp was aimed at providing a platform for women farmers to interact, exchange experiences and gain practical knowledge on health, nutrition and home-based value-addition practices.

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Rupinder Kaur, coordinator, PAU Kisan Club (Ladies Wing), highlighted the importance of such interactive learning initiatives for empowering rural women.

Keeping in view the ongoing summer season, Dr Shruti Jain shared tips on protection against heatstroke and maintaining hydration during extreme temperatures. She, along with Dr Sehajveer Kaur, also conducted practical demonstrations on preparation of healthy summer beverages, including beetroot kanji, cucumber cooler, sattu sharbat and ragi buttermilk.

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The farmers participated in hands-on sessions and interacted with the experts to gain deeper insights into nutritious and affordable summer health practices.

Career counselling, mental wellness sessions held

A total of 47 students and faculty members attended a programme on career counselling and mental wellness at the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, PAU.

The session on career counselling was delivered by Shobhan Soi, chief executive officer, Clay Group of Schools. Soi shared insights into career planning, skill development, emerging professional opportunities and the significance of informed career choices. He encouraged students to identify their strengths, explore diverse career pathways and equip themselves to meet professional challenges with confidence.

It was followed by an engaging lecture by Neha Lakhanpal, certified psychologist and licensed special educator, on the topic ‘Break the Loop: Overcoming Overthinking and Procrastination for a Balanced Life’. She highlighted psychological impact of overthinking and procrastination, and shared practical strategies to improve focus, manage stress and enhance emotional well-being among students.

Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, appreciated the initiative and emphasised the importance of career planning, skill development, and informed decision-making in shaping students’ professional futures.