82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

An 82-year-old man lost his life due to Covid, while one person tested positive for the virus here today.

The deceased, a resident of Sanglawala Shivalya, was a chronic heart patient with hypertension and diabetes. He was admitted to Hero DMC Heart Institute after he complained of breathlessness.

The positivity rate today was 0.15 per cent. There are 40 active cases in the district. Three patients are admitted to various hospitals, while one is on ventilator support.

The person who tested positive today was suffering from influenza-like illness.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,503 persons have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana district. A total of 3,028 people have lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district. As many as 647 samples were sent for testing on Friday.

The Civil Surgeon appealed to people to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.