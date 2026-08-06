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Home / Ludhiana / 84.5% voters of Ludhiana submitted enumeration forms in house-to-house phase of SIR

84.5% voters of Ludhiana submitted enumeration forms in house-to-house phase of SIR

Raikot Assembly Constituency had highest enumeration form collection at 94.93 per cent

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:23 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Officials and locals during an SIR camp in Ludhiana. File Photo
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More than 80 per cent voters from the district submitted their forms during house-to-house enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which has been completed in all 14 Assembly constituencies.

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As June 9, the district had 26,83,999 registered electors. Of these, over 22,67,911 (84.5 per cent) citizens submitted their enumeration forms by August 3. The Raikot Assembly Constituency had the highest collection at 94.93 per cent.

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The total number of uncollected forms — absent/shifted/dead/duplicate (ASDD) — stood at 4,16,088, accounting for 15.5 per cent.

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At least 14 electoral registration officers (EROs), 28 assistant EROs, 292 supervisors and 2927 booth-level officers (BLOs) were a part of the exercise during the phase.

During the house-to-house enumeration phase, BLOs visited residences of 26.84 lakh voters — whose names were reflected in the electoral roll as on June 9 — to distribute enumeration forms. They then made repeat visits to collect the forms. For electors unavailable during visits, intimation stickers were affixed at their residences.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Jain said every possible effort had been made to reach out to each and every registered elector.

However, if any person has inadvertently been left out of the draft electoral roll, he or she can file a claim by filling form 6, along with declaration form, and submitting either online or physically between August 13 and September 12.

“The successful completion of the house-to-house phase reflects the collective commitment of our election machinery and the active cooperation of political parties and citizens,” he said.

He urged all voters to check and verify the draft roll that will be published on August 13.

Polling stations increase to 3,031 after rationalisation

As part of the SIR exercise, polling station rationalisation was carried out across the district to ensure accessibility and convenience for electors. The number of polling stations in the district has increased from 2,927 to 3,031 after rationalisation.

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