‘84 riot victims burn govt effigy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 30

Hundreds of riot victims, along with their family members, today burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government at Jagraon Bridge to protest denial of justice and indifferent attitude of the government towards the rehabilitation and relief measures for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The protesters later left for Amritsar where they will pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and thereafter take an ‘insaaf march’ to Chandigarh on December 1.

They demanded that Punjab Vidhan Sabha should approve a resolution for condemnation of the massacre of over 10,000 Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere in the country, and that he state assembly should also press for a similar action by the Parliament.

Surjit Singh said at the conclusion of insaaf march in Chandigarh five women from among the riot victims would start a fast unto death to press for acceptance of the direction by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for allotment of a residential flat, a commercial booth and Rs 5 lakh grant to each family of riot victims for their resettlement and rehabilitation.

#Sikhs