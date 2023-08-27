85 receive MBBS degrees at DMCH

Ludhiana, August 26
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) awarded degrees and prizes to students of the MBBS batch-2017 at its annual convocation on Saturday.
A total of 85 young doctors were awarded their degrees while 39 medical students were felicitated with awards in professional examinations.
Dr Tamanna Bansal bagged the gold medal for the best graduate as well as the all-rounder award. Dr Richa Jindal received the silver medal as the second best graduate.
College Principal Dr Sandeep Puri administered the Hippocratic Oath to the fresh graduates before presenting them their degrees.
Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, was the chief guest. He urged the students to remember their parents’ sacrifices and contribution. “Besides medical competence, this noble profession requires commitment to serve, heal and alleviate pain, which is an immense responsibility,” added Dr Guleria.
DMCH Managing Society president Sunil Kant Munjal congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to explore new opportunities.
Acknowledging their hard work, Dean (Academics) Dr Sandeep Kaushal expressed hope that the students would continue to be successful in their future endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store
The shooting happened just before 2 pm at a Dollar General n...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices