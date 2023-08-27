85 receive MBBS degrees at DMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) awarded degrees and prizes to students of the MBBS batch-2017 at its annual convocation on Saturday.

A total of 85 young doctors were awarded their degrees while 39 medical students were felicitated with awards in professional examinations.

Dr Tamanna Bansal bagged the gold medal for the best graduate as well as the all-rounder award. Dr Richa Jindal received the silver medal as the second best graduate.

College Principal Dr Sandeep Puri administered the Hippocratic Oath to the fresh graduates before presenting them their degrees.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, was the chief guest. He urged the students to remember their parents’ sacrifices and contribution. “Besides medical competence, this noble profession requires commitment to serve, heal and alleviate pain, which is an immense responsibility,” added Dr Guleria.

DMCH Managing Society president Sunil Kant Munjal congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to explore new opportunities.

Acknowledging their hard work, Dean (Academics) Dr Sandeep Kaushal expressed hope that the students would continue to be successful in their future endeavours.

