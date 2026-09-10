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Home / Ludhiana / 85 Satya Bharti schools serving 21K needy students in state

85 Satya Bharti schools serving 21K needy students in state

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Rakesh Bharti Mittal, co-chairman, Bharti Airtel foundation, interacts with students in Ludhiana.
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Punjab is the largest hub of Bharti Airtel Foundation school network with 85 Satya Bharti schools serving 21,000 students belonging to economically weaker sections in the state. It was stated by Rakesh Bharti Mittal, co-chairman, Bharti Airtel foundation, and vice-chairman, Bharti Enterprises, here on Wednesday.

Providing insight about the corporate social responsibility move of Bharti Airtel Foundation, Mittal said in Ludhiana alone, 42 Satya Bharti Schools are offering free quality education to over 10,000 students from 150 villages.

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He said Punjab was the largest hub of Bharti Airtel Foundation’s school education initiatives accounting to nearly 60 per cent of its Satya Bharti Schools network. The foundation operates 85 schools across the state with 51 per cent girls students while its quality support programme has over 42,000 students in 105 government schools across many states.

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The impact of these efforts is reflected in strong academic outcomes, with five Satya Bharti Adarsh Senior Secondary Schools recording a 99.6 pass percentage in the 2025-26 Class X CBSE examinations, including 100 per cent among girls, and 99.53 pass percentage in Class XII, including 98.6 per cent among girls, said Mittal.

He said Ludhiana remains central to this journey, with 42 Satya Bharti Schools serving 10,764 students from 150 villages.

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The Teacher App

TheTeacherApp started by the foundation has reached nearly 3 lakh users across all states and Union Territories, including over 20,000 users in Punjab. Through partnerships with NITI Aayog, state governments and leading education institutions, the platform combines AI enabled tools, professional learning resources and peer to peer collaboration to support educators in improving classroom outcomes.

Driven by the belief that education is one of the most powerful enablers of social and economic progress, the foundation has built an integrated approach that combines direct interventions with systemic change. Its flagship Satya Bharti Schools provide free quality education to over 35,000 children across 147 schools in rural India, while equipping them with future-ready skills through digital learning, robotics, experiential education, career programmes and pre-vocational education, Mittal added.

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