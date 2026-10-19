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Home / Ludhiana / 86 attend brainstorming session on fodder production at vet varsity in Ludhiana

86 attend brainstorming session on fodder production at vet varsity in Ludhiana

Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organises brainstorming session in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Organisers and attendees after a camp at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana.
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At least 86 people attended a brainstorming session on fodder production organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The session focused on the status of fodder production, challenges it faces and the way forward to sustainable farming.

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In the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor JPS Gill underscored the significance of quality fodder, improved cultivation techniques and institutional collaboration in promoting sustainable dairy farming and enhancing livestock productivity. He announced the university’s plans to establish the ‘Centre of Excellence in Fodder Production’.

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Extension education director Ravinder Singh Grewal stressed the importance of fodder mechanisation, silage preparation and climate-resilient varieties to ensure a year-round supply of quality fodder.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) extension education director Makhan Singh Bhullar emphasised the need of scientific fodder cultivation practices and farmer-oriented extension initiatives.

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Veterinary university Department of Animal Nutrition head Jaspal Singh Hundal highlighted the importance of engaging students and young professionals in addressing emerging challenges in fodder production and livestock farming.

College of Animal Biotechnology dean RS Sethi highlighted the role of innovation, entrepreneurship and viable business models in translating research into marketable technologies. Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) expert RK Rana delved into the role of agricultural research and extension networks in promoting improved fodder production technologies.

PAU expert RS Sohu discussed the significance of improved fodder varieties and quality seeds in enhancing productivity and nutritional value.

In the technical sessions, Navjot Singh Brar discussed the current status of fodder production and availability in the state, Rahul Kapoor highlighted fodder varietal development programmes in the state and Vipin Sharma discussed mechanisation techniques, including sowing, harvesting, processing and silage making.

Alla Singh delivered a talk on the role of maize in high-quality silage production. Ruchika Bhardwaj focused on climate-resilient fodder production and its potential for sustainable livestock farming. JS Lamba discussed improved fodder quality, nutrition and silage technologies.

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