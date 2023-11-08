86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 7

On Tuesday, 86 cases of stubble burning were reported and a total of 993 cases have been reported till now from the district. The average air quality index (AQI) of Ludhiana today was 239.

Jagraon has the highest number of case so far at 410 while Khanna has the lowest at nine. Besides, 165 cases were reported from Samrala, 164 from Raikot, 111 from Ludhiana East, 77 from Payal and 57 from Ludhiana West.

In view of the directions from the Supreme Court asking Punjab farmers to stop stubble burning, Vice-Chancellor of PAU Satbir Singh Gosal has appealed to farmers to not burn crop residue as the air quality was deteriorating.

“Setting straw ablaze was not a sensible solution to prepare fields for wheat sowing, rather, the smoke was being carried by winds to other states, deteriorating the air quality and creating breathing problems for citizens,” Dr Gosal observed.

Adopt crop residue management technologies which the PAU had been promoting via social, print and electronic media, he urged farmers while calling upon them to be sensible.

The Assistant Civil Surgeon, Dr Vivek, said smoke in the environment due to stubble burning could have adverse effects on everyone from young to elderly. Heart and lungs patients should be extra careful. Asthmatic patients should regularly make use of inhaler. “Stay hydrated, eat healthy and avoid going out,” he said.

An extensive awareness drive has also been launched by the administration to sensitise farmers to dangerous health effects of stubble burning. DCSurabhi Malik said today that the district had seen a significant drop around 40 per cent in stubble burning cases in comparison to that of last year’s figure. — TNS

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning