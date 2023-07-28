 863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Top 10 defaulters not paid Rs 3.41-cr, served final notice to clear their dues

A view of EPFO office in Ludhiana. FILE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 27

As many as 863 establishments have defaulted in deposit of provident fund (PF) amounting to a whopping Rs 6.26 crore in Ludhiana, the Regional Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has confirmed.

Of the total defaulting establishments, the top ten defaulters have not paid the PF of their employees, amounting to Rs 3.41 crore, which constitutes almost 55 per cent of the total default money, officials have said.

Taking a serious note of the lapse, the Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO has warned the defaulters of strict penal action in case of their failure to clear their default amounts forthwith.

The defaulting establishments in the industrial hub of the North India have been issued the final notice to clear their pending statutory dues within this month else proceedings to initiate penal action will be initiated against them.

The penal action entails attachment of movable/ immovable properties of the defaulting establishments and employers, appointment of receivers, attachment of their bank accounts, receiving amount from third party dues, arrests and detentions of the defaulters in the civil prison and filing of cases under appropriate sections of relevant law provisions.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-1 (RPFC-1) Saurabh Swami told The Tribune here on Thursday that the EPFO’s regional office in Ludhiana functioning under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment had been undertaking a sustained campaign for the purpose of recovering pending statutory dues from the defaulting establishments since January.

“Under the ongoing efforts to ensure strict compliance, we have announced the top 10 defaulting establishments that have failed to deposit the amount as levied under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPFMP) Act, 1952,” he said.

Swami said these establishments had repeatedly neglected their obligation to remit employees’ contribution under Section 7A, penalties under Section 14B, and interest under Section 7Q, levied against them and have violated the relevant law provisions under the EPFMP Act, 1952.

“The top 10 defaulting establishments constitute over 50 per cent of pending arrear demand, which affects more than 1,000 members of the EPF and EPS,” he stated.

He said the enforcement officers had been directed to augment the recovery from the defaulting establishments under the special drive and prepare the documentation for launching penal proceedings against the defaulters, who fail to fall in line.

The regional office of the EPFO in Ludhiana has jurisdiction over employees working in establishments covered under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, across the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

“Under the drive, action will be initiated against the establishments which fail to remit the assessed amount immediately. It will include the attachment of movable/ immovable properties of the establishments and the employers, appointment of receivers, attachment of the bank accounts, receiving amount from third party dues, arrests and detentions in the civil prison, and filing of cases under appropriate sections,” Swami asserted while informing that the data of defaulters has been tabulated to initiate the recovery and further proceedings.

The RPFC-1 added that the directions have been issued to all defaulting establishments to clear their pending statutory dues immediately, thereby avoiding penal action as per sections 8B to 8G of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Will pay soon: Defaulters

Defaulter establishments, when contacted, gave a standard reply that they will check with their records and dues, if any, will be paid shortly.

Dues run into crores

As per initial estimates, amount of dues from the defaulting establishments run into crores of rupees, which, if recovered, will give a big boost to the state exchequer.

What law says…

  • Attachment of movable/ immovable properties
  • Appointment of receivers
  • Attachment of bank accounts
  • Receiving amount from 3rd party dues
  • Arrests and detentions in civil prison
  • Filing of cases under apt sections

Penal action to be stringent

Penal action will include attachment and sale of movable/immovable property of establishments and employers or the person who, or the authority which had the control over the affairs of establishment during period of default and other norms. — SAURABH SWAMI, RPFC-1, LUDHIANA

