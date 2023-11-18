87 killed in accidents involving stray animals in 3 years in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 17

As many as 87 persons had lost their lives in the road accidents involving stray animals in Ludhiana district in the past three years, a first-of-its-type study has revealed.

A special research-based study was conducted by a team led by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) Director Dr Navdeep Asija.

According to the study, a copy of which is with The Tribune, Bathinda recorded the highest 117 fatalities over the three years, Muktsar stood second with 100 fatalities respectively in three years.

Moga also shared the third worst-hit district position with Ludhiana by reporting 87 deaths. In Ludhiana district, the maximum of 57 casualties had been reported in the limits of Commissionerate Police, which covers the entire city area as well, while Ludhiana Rural and Khanna had recorded 10 and 10 deaths, respectively.

Besides, Patiala saw a substantial increase in fatalities from 8 in 2020 to 27 in 2021, reaching 33 in 2022, resulting in a total of 68 fatalities.

The study showed that the total number of road crashes increased from 5,871 in 2021 to 5,968 in 2022, while the total number of road crash fatalities decreased from 4,589 to 4,578 during the same period in the state.

However, the number of animal-vehicle collisions (AVCs) increased from 305 in 202, to 371 in 2021 and 397 in 2022, with AVC-related fatalities rising from 312 in 2020 to 388 in 2021, and 421 in 2022. The percentage of AVC fatalities out of total fatalities showed a steady increase, from 8 per cent in 2020, to 8.5 per cent in 2021, and reaching 9.2 per cent in 2022.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai said “The lack of prior research on this issue in the country leaves the true extent of the AVCs threat undiscovered.” He added that this research aims to explore the prevalence of AVCs on the roadways of Punjab, employing statistical and spatial analysis of police-reported FIRs.

“No prior state-level study has identified specific locations where clusters of animal-vehicle collisions occur. While previous studies have applied kernel density estimation (KDE) to detect AVC hotspots along roads, these were often confined to smaller urban areas and conducted in foreign countries,” the PRSTRC Director, Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also Traffic Advisor to Punjab.

Dr Asija said, “We will also conduct an in-depth analysis of high-risk areas within each district, utilising the KDE method, to identify corridors and road stretches that are particularly vulnerable to animal-vehicle collisions.”