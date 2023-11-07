89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 6

On Monday, the average AQI of the city was recorded at 282, which comes under the ‘poor’ quality bracket. Meanwhile, 89 incidents of farm fires were reported in the district today.

At 12 am, the AQI recorded was 216, at 2 am it was 219, at 6 am 226, at 10 am 242, at 1 pm 271, at 3 pm 280 and at 6 pm it was 287 as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Till now, 907 stubble burning incidents have been reported in the district till November 6 and the highest number of cases in Ludhiana district have been witnessed at Jagraon at 380 followed by Samrala at 160.

From Raikot, 150 cases have been reported so far, 94 from Ludhiana East, 63 from Payal, 53 from Ludhiana West and seven from Khanna.

Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, Hero DMC Heart Institute, said the pollution level was increasing these days and heart, lungs and asthmatic patients were facing difficulties due to which number of patients admitted in hospitals had also increased for the past few days.

“Participles and smoke go directly into the lungs and cast a direct effect and damage heart and other organs. My advise to elderly and co-morbid patients is that they should avoid going out and if there is need, they should wear a mask before stepping out of their homes,” said Dr Mohan.

Besides, if anyone wants to go for a walk, they should go after sunrise so that suspended particles get settled in sunlight, Dr Mohan said.

He also appealed to farmers not to burn stubble and instead, opt for other alternatives provided by the government and also asked those carrying construction activities to cover the building site with covers so that dust does not spread in the air.

Dr Bishav Mohan made an appeal to the people to say no to crackers and celebrate a ‘Green Diwali’.

“Already the pollution level is high and burning of crackers will increase the same. People should opt for a eco-friendly Diwali and save the environment,” he said.

