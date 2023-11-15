89 fresh farm fires take tally to 1,380, AQI remains poor

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 14

With 89 fresh cases of farm fires reported on Tuesday, the current Kharif season’s tally has gone up to 1,380 in the district.

While Tuesday’s stubble burning cases were ninth highest daily count in the state, the total figure was tenth highest in the state. However, it was still almost half than 2,682 incidents of crop residue recorded in the district during the previous paddy harvesting season.

With this, the air quality index (AQI) remained in the poor category even as it dipped slightly from 285 on Monday to 240 on Tuesday.

It turned Ludhiana the third most polluted city in the state on Tuesday, with PM2.5 prominent pollutant, which was considered poor. This returned a thick blanket of smog, especially in the morning and evening hours, causing hardships to commuters, besides leading to health issues, mainly related to respiratory and pulmonary complications.

While Bathinda continued to remain the most polluted city with air quality index of 390, which

was considered “very poor”, Khanna in Ludhiana district recorded the cleanest air in the state with AQI of 111, which comes under the “satisfactory” category.

Among other five cities monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Patiala, remained the second most polluted city of Punjab with AQI of 256, followed by Jalandhar AQI 231, Mandi Gobindgarh 199, Amritsar 192, and Ropar recorded the air quality index of149 at 7 pm on Tuesday evening.

On the farm fires front, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur remained the worst affected with the highest count of 4,961, followed by Ferozepur 2,554, Mansa 2,063, Bathinda 2,061, Tarn Taran 1,916, Patiala 1,701, Barnala 1,586, Amritsar 1,488, Moga 1,390, Faridkot 1,329, Muktsar 1,035, Jalandhar 954, Kapurthala 911, Fatehgarh Sahib 851, Fazilka 735, Gurdaspur 370, Malerkotla 339, Nawanshahr 209, Mohali 132, Hoshiarpur 104, Ropar 45, and Pathankot recorded the minimum of three crop residue burning cases till date.

