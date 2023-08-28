890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

In two separate incidents, the police have arrested four persons allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police seized over 800 gm of heroin from them.

In the first incident, Inspector Amritpal Singh of the anti-narcotics cell-2 said three persons were arrested when they were travelling in a car near a private hospital on Chandigarh Road. During checking, 530 gm of heroin and Rs 24,700 in cash were seized from the vehicle that had also been seized.

The suspects have been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Buddhu, of Ramgarh Road in Sahnewal, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Lehri Nagar, Jamalpur, and Sukhvir Singh, alias Goldy, of Jandiali village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

In the other case, the police arrested a 38-year-old man and seized 360 gm of heroin from his possession. He has been identified as Shinderpal (38), alias Shindi, of Talwandi Kalan.

In-charge, STF, Ludhiana Range, Naresh Kumar, said the suspect was going towards Ludhiana on a motorcycle when he was nabbed near Ladhowal. When his handbag was checked, 360 gm of heroin, a small electronic weighing scale and 30 empty transparent pouches were seized.

The police said Shindi revealed during the interrogation that he had purchased the drug from his cousin, Mandeep Singh, alias Deepi, of Allowal. The latter is yet to be arrested. A case has been registered.