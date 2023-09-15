Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Tribune News Service

The Ludhiana traffic police has added Rs 9.14 crore to the state exchequer through 1.47 lakh challans for various offences in the past eight months this year.

The department has broken its own record of the past three years in just eight months this year. In 2020, the traffic police had challaned 1.2 lakh offenders and collected Rs 6.1 crore fine. The department issued 1.22 lakh challans for traffic rule violations and collected Rs 8.91 crore penalties in 2021 while it collected Rs 8.26 crore fine against 1.45 lakh challans last year.

“The traffic police have launched extensive drives against people violating traffic rules in the last eight months this year, due to which number of challans and collection of fine has surpassed the previous record of past three years,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar told The Tribune here on Thursday.

He said that the launch of e-challan machines, which facilitate people in paying fine using UPI apps or credit/debit cards, would further enhance the speed of police personnel in issuing challans.

“We have been closely monitoring and taking action against traffic rule violations like speeding, running red lights, reckless and underage driving, wrong parking and improper lane usage. Our goal is to promote responsible driving and reduce the risk of accidents,” added the DCP.

Seeking the support of public in achieving these objectives, he said, “We believe that education plays a significant role in improving traffic behaviour of commuters. Thus, along with the enforcement of traffic rules, we have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools, colleges and public places to educate residents about the importance of following traffic rules and being courteous on the road.”

He suggested that illegal parking in certain busy markets and encroachments by shopkeepers were causing congestion in various areas of the city. He said the police would launch extensive drive in such areas in the coming days and violators would not be spared.