Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

Ludhiana Central constituency MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi on Thursday launched the Rs 9.39-crore project to cover a portion of the drain between the Gaushala road and the cremation ground.

Kick-starting the work, the MLA said the project would solve sewerage-related issues faced by residents of Dharampura, Dhoka Mohalla and surrounding areas falling in the Ludhiana Central constituency.

He said dumping of garbage near the drain and the rainy season were adding to the woes of the residents.

The MLA said he had promised residents that the drain portion would be covered and now, the work had been initiated.

He said it would take a year to complete the project under which a concrete road would be constructed over the nullah by installing sewer lines.

He said the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to making Ludhiana the best city in the country and taking every required step in this regard. He also asked the contractor to ensure use of quality materials for the construction.

‘Correct flaw in design’

A group of residents alleged that there was a flaw in the design of the drain. A resident of the Dharampura area near the Shivaji Nagar, Balwinder Kumar, said: “The depth of the nullah is around 10 feet near our house. But its depth is 5-6 feet on another side where the work began today. The MC must correct the flaw to avoid flooding.”