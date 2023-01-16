9 am to 12 noon most fatal for road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 15

The morning three hours between 9 am and 12 noon have turned out to be the most fatal for road accidents in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, a latest government report has confirmed.

Our road safety drive comprises traffic management, road safety awareness and social media campaign. — AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic)

34% rise in road accident fatalities in 2021

February and July most critical months

April safest month

February and July most critical months

April safest month

While the maximum of 21 per cent of the total deaths in road mishaps had been recorded between 9 am and 12 noon, the least of 9 per cent casualties each had been logged between 3 am and 6 am, 3 pm and 6 pm, and 6 pm and 9 pm, the official figures have revealed.

The figures were released in the report on Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic-2021, which was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav recently.

According to the report prepared by a team, led by ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, the morning hours between 9 am and 12 noon had registered the maximum of 21 per cent road accident deaths followed by 15 per cent between 12 noon and 3 pm, 14 per cent between 9 pm and 12 midnight, 13 per cent between 6 am and 9 am, 10 per cent between 12 midnight and 3 am, and 9 per cent each between 3 am and 6 am, 3 pm and 6 pm and 6 pm and 9 pm.

As many as 478 road mishaps had claimed 380 lives and had left 169 injured, including 135 seriously, within the limits of the Police Commissionerate in 2021.

The report also highlighted that the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had recorded an overall 34 per cent rise in the road accident deaths in 2021 as compared to 2020 when 283 persons had lost their lives and 184 others, including 139 serious and 45 minor, had sustained injuries in 418 road mishaps.

While February and July had been found to be the most critical months with the maximum of 43 and 41 road accident fatalities, respectively, April had turned out to be the safest month with the minimum of 12 casualties in the road mishaps during 2021.