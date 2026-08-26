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Home / Ludhiana / 9 Animal Husbandry Dept officials attend echocardiography workshop at Ludhiana's vet varsity

9 Animal Husbandry Dept officials attend echocardiography workshop at Ludhiana's vet varsity

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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An expert session underway at the vet varsity in Ludhiana.
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Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a hands-on workshop on “Echocardiography in Pets and Livestock” at the Department of Veterinary Medicine.

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The workshop aimed to enhance the practical diagnostic skills of veterinary professionals in the use of echocardiography for the evaluation of cardiac health in companion animals and livestock. Nine veterinary officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, participated in the training.

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Expert faculty Dr Neetu Saini, Dr Shabnam Sidhu and Dr Tanvika Sangwan provided practical demonstrations and hands-on training in echocardiographic examination of pets and livestock. The participants received practical exposure to echocardiographic examination, image acquisition, identification of cardiac structures and assessment of cardiac function.

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JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised that continuing education and capacity-building initiatives was vital for keeping veterinary professionals updated in alignment with modern diagnostic and therapeutic techniques. He said such programmes contributed significantly towards strengthening veterinary healthcare services, improving diagnostic accuracy and ultimately enhancing animal health and welfare.

Dr Sushma Chhabra highlighted that echocardiography was an important non-invasive diagnostic technique used for evaluation of cardiovascular diseases in animals. She emphasised that hands-on training in advanced diagnostic procedures enabled veterinarians to make timely and accurate clinical decisions and improved the overall quality of veterinary care.

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