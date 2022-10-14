9 arrested in loot, theft cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

In a crackdown against anti-social elements, the city police arrested nine miscreants on Wednesday from different places in the city and made recovery of cash, jewellery, seven two-wheelers and seven mobile phones from the suspects.

A joint team of the CIA-3, Safe City and Police Division No 8 achieved a breakthrough in a case of loot of cash and jewellery from a Jalandhar-based woman here on October 8, with the arrest of two persons. The suspects were identified as Mohammed Khalid of Rarri Mohalla, Neemwala Chowk, and Sabir Hussain of Islam Ganj.

The police have recovered Rs 3.81 lakh in cash, two gold mangalsutras, a pair of pajeb and a stolen scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10FK 2690). A case under Section 379-B was already registered in this regard on the complaint of a loot filed by Kavita Bansal.

The police have arrested five persons near Lohara Canal Bridge on Wednesday who were allegedly planning to commit some robbery. The police said four ‘datars’ (swords) and seven mobile phones were seized from the suspects. The suspects were identified as Angrez Kumar and Baljinder Singh, both residents of Sahnewal, Sukhjiwan Singh of Dharor village, Harmanpreet Singh of Rajgarh vaillage and Gursewak Singh of Tibba Colony. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

Karamjit Singh of Jaspal Bangar village, was arrested by the police on a tip-off near Canal Bridge on Wednesday. The suspect was going on a stolen motorcycle with a fake registration number plate for selling the same. The mobike was seized. On the basis of information provided by the suspect, four more stolen motorcycles were recovered by the police and he was booked under Sections 379 and 473 of the IPC.

In yet another catch, the police have apprehended Babbaljit Singh, a resident of Asian Park, Ram Nagar, and have seized a stolen Honda Activa scooter (PB 10ED 0651). The accused was caught during an investigation of a case of theft of a scooter reported by Prince Gupta, a resident of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh Road. He had complained that his two-wheeler was stolen from outside his residence. The police have booked the suspect under Sections 379 and 411of the IPC.