9 booked for abetting sarpanch’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

The Machhiwara police registered a case against nine persons on the charge of abetment to suicide after a Shetabgarh village sarpanch ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance at his house in the village.

The accused have been identified as panchayat member Rana Partap, Panch Butta, Panch Tarsem Lal, Panch Surinderpal, Panch Harpreet Kaur, Panch Rajwinder Kaur, Didar Singh, Gaggu and Deepa.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, told police that her son Dharampal was the sarpanch of Shetabgarh village for four years. Now, he was under depression due to the alleged torture by the above said persons over the issue of village development grants.

Kaur said on November 13, Dharampal consumed some poisonous substance and was undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he breathed his last on November 14. Her son had also left behind a suicide note in which he held the above said persons responsible for his death.

Investigating officer ASI Avtar Chand said after registering a case further probe had been launched in the case.

