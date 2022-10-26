Ludhiana: 9 booked for bursting crackers after 10 pm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

On Monday night, the police registered nine cases against unidentified persons for bursting firecrackers after 10 pm.

The administration had allowed bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. However, residents continued bursting crackers well beyond midnight. Inspite of clear instructions by the Police Commissioner, there was hardly any check by cops to prevent people from bursting crackers after 10 pm.

Interestingly, the Ludhiana Commissionerate has jurisdiction of 28 police stations which cater to the entire Ludhiana city. Only nine cases were registered for violating the norms by the eight police stations of the Commissionerate police, including police stations 2, 3, 4, Dehlon, Sahnewal, Focal Point and Moti Nagar.

In all the FIRs, the police used the same wording that cases were registered on the basis of crackers noise and against unidentified persons.

A senior police official said these cases were registered against unidentified persons and now in further probe residents involved in bursting crackers after allowed time would be nominated in the cases.

The administration had designated places where only licenced vendors were allowed to sell crackers, however, in the city people had illegally set up vends at the place of their choice and sold crackers with impunity. The police have registered a case against one Mukesh for selling firecrackers illegally at Moti Bagh Colony.

#Diwali