Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The Ladhowal police today claimed to have cracked a loot case within hours of the crime. The employee of a plywood company in Gaunspur had concocted a loot story and he also confessed the same during questioning.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal while addressing a press conference said on October 19 around 3.35 pm, a call was received by the police control room that Rs 9 lakh was looted from a man by two bike-borne miscreants near Ladhowal. The complainant had even alleged that the robbers had also inflicted injuries on him before looting a bag containing the money.

Aggarwal said when Ladhowal SHO Inspector Jagdev Singh went to the scene and questioned the employee, Harpreet. The latter told the police that after collecting Rs 1 lakh from a plywood shop on Jawaddi bridge and Rs 8 lakh from some other shop in Khud Mohalla, when he was on the way to the plywood factory in Gaunspur, where he used to work, two robbers looted him.

When Harpreet was questioned strictly, he confessed that to usurp the money, he concocted a loot story. He first concealed money in his house at Lalto Khurd and later, inflicted injuries on his arms with a sharp weapon. The police also recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash, the ADCP said.

A case has been registered.