9 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates booked after phones, opium found during checking

A surprise search at the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the recovery of four mobile phones and 86 gm of opium, following which the Division No 7 police have registered a case against nine inmates.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Shama, Mukesh Kumar, Sagardeep Singh Sethi, Pardeep Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Sonu Chaurasia, Ajay Kumar, alias Ghora, Mandeep Singh, alias Paramjeet Singh, and Gurbakhshish Singh.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent Jaswinder Singh under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 42(2) and 48(II) of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act.

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According to investigating officer ASI Dinesh Kumar, jail officials were carrying out a surprise checking exercise when they found four mobile phones, 86 gm of opium and empty pouches allegedly in the possession of inmates Sonu Chaurasia and Ajay Kumar.

The police alleged that the remaining seven inmates had assisted the two in concealing the mobile phones and contraband on the jail premises. Based on the jail authorities’ complaint, the nine inmates were booked.

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The recovery has prompted the police to investigate how the prohibited items entered the high-security prisons and whether the inmates

had been receiving assistance from anyone outside the prisons.

ASI Dinesh Kumar said the police would seek production warrants for the accused so that they could be questioned in connection with the recovery. Investigators would also try to ascertain the source of the mobile phones and opium and establish whether any other person was involved in supplying or concealing the material.