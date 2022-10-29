9 mobiles seized

Ludhiana, October 28
A surprise checking conducted at the Central Jail led to the seizure of nine mobile phones from jail inmates in separate incidents.
On October 24, five mobile phones were seized from jail inmates Babanpreet, Gurcharan, Rishavpreet, Satnam Singh and Aman Kumar.
On October 27, four mobile phones were seized from four jail inmates. Cases have been registered under the Prisons Act in both incidents.
