9 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

A surprise checking conducted inside the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of nine mobile phones in separate incidents. Five mobiles were recovered from four inmates while four were found abandoned on the jail premises.

In the first incident, a surprise checking was conducted on October 17 in the jail, which led to the recovery of three mobiles from two jail inmates. The duo were identified as Piyush Arora and Akash Mishra.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mall said a case under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates yesterday and further probe was launched to inquire about the source that facilitated the cell phones inside the jail.

In the other case, two mobiles were seized from two inmates, Kulwinder Singh and Sanjiv Kumar. Assistant jail Superintendent Kuldeep Singh said the checking was done on October 16, which led to the recovery of the mobile phones. A case was yesterday registered in this regard.

Meanwhile, on October 17, four mobiles were found abandoned on the jail premises and further probe was launched to inquire about the same. Jail officials said inmates seem to have dumped the mobiles, fearing action during the checking but a probe would be done to identify the inmates. A case against the unidentified inmates was registered on Wednesday.