9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

Around 15-20 girl students, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh (MP), fell ill while travelling back to their home state from Amritsar via Dadar Express on Wednesday. When the train reached at Ludhiana railway station, nine of them were rushed to Ludhiana Civil Hospital after their health condition deteriorated. They were under treatment at the hospital.

Girl passengers receive treatment at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN

Although the exact reason behind their illness was not clear but the doctors said that it appears to be a case of ‘food poisoning’. According to the information, the girls had brought food, including 'khichdi' and curd, packed from a hotel in Amritsar, which they consumed during the journey.

A group of around 120 girls, predominantly between the ages of 15 and 20, engaged in sports activities, had arrived in Amritsar a few days ago on a tour. They explored religious sites and tourist attractions in Amritsar and were en route to MP. After the train crossed Jalandhar, some of the girls had started falling ill as per the information.

When the matter was brought into the notice of train staff, they sent an alert to the Ludhiana railway station. As soon as the train reached Ludhiana, a team attended them and nine of them were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

According to GRP official, the condition of students were stable.