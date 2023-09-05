9 of robbers’ gang held, 17 bikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

The police arrested nine members of a gang allegedly involved in looting vehicles from residents in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra said the police recovered 17 motorcycles, along with two sharp weapons, from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (20), alias Kaddu, from Bhundri, Rajinder Singh (24), alias Raju, and Amritpal Singh (24) from Gorsian Khan Mohammad village, Komalpreet Singh (20), alias Bachi, from Jagraon, Akashdeep Singh (23), alias Chikra, from Mohalla Gopal Nagar, near Haibowal, Harpreet Singh (21), alias Singha, from Deharka near Jagraon; Karanveer Singh Virdi (29), alias Akku, from Gopal Nagar, Sandeep Kaur (46) from New Vijay Nagar and Amandeep Singh (52) from Mohalla New Maya Nagar, Ludhiana.

Another suspect, identified as Kancha, remains at large. The police said they used to commit crimes in various parts of the city, including Haibowal Kalan areas.

Bitten Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Haibowal police station, said the suspects armed with sharp weapons used to intimidate commuters and loot motorcycles and other valuables from them.

The police said the initial investigation indicated that they were addicted to drugs. The police have recovered 17 motorcycles which the suspects had snatched from various locations.

A case under Sections 379-B (2), 411, and 34 of the IPC has been registered.