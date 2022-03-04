9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39L

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

In an ongoing drive to weed out unauthorised agents and touts from the network of illegal sale and reservation of tickets in the entire Firozepur Division of the Northern Railway, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested nine persons and have recovered 104 railway tickets worth Rs 1.39 lakh. It was stated by Senior Divisional Safey Commissioner Rajnish Kumar Tripathi during an online interaction with all RPF commandants in the division today.

Buy tickets from authorised agents: Official Rajnish Kumar Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, made an appeal to railway passengers to purchase their tickets from authorised agents, railway booking agents or reservation centres and not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements.

He said in the wake of a spurt in the flow of passengers due to the forthcoming Holi festival, the RPF had launched a concerted campaign to curb the menace of black marketing of railway tickets under the guidance of division railway manager (DRM) Seema Sharma at all major railway stations in the division.

“In the raids conducted on a single day by teams specially set up for the purpose, coupled with tips from informers and surveillance of habitual criminals, three persons were arrested in Ludhiana and cases under the Railway Act were registered against them. As many as 38 tickets worth Rs 36,845 were seized from them by the raiding teams. The Crime Intelligence Bureau (CIB), Ferozepur, nabbed a person and recovered 14 tickets worth Rs 10,819 in Ludhiana,” said Tripathi.

The official said similar raids were conducted at Jammu Tawi, Pathankot, Kathua and Udhampur railway stations in the division during which five persons were arrested and 52 rail tickets were seized.

He exhorted RPF officials to keep a strict vigil at railway booking offices and railway reservation centres and make best efforts to keep activities of touts, unauthorised agents and middlemen under check so that passengers could not be exploited or fleeced by them.