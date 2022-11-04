90 donate blood at SBI camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

As many as 90 units of blood were donated at a camp organised by the State Bank of India Employees’ Union, Chandigarh Circle, here today to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of HL Parwana, former secretary of AIBEA. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, Ludhiana, while Ajitav Prashar, DGM, SBI, Ludhiana Module, was the chief guest.

Gosal and Ajitav Prashar appreciated the State Bank of India Employees’ Union for organising the blood donation camp.