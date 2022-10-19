 90% paddy yet to be harvested, arrivals remain low : The Tribune India

90% paddy yet to be harvested, arrivals remain low

Some areas don’t even touch 5% mark, 2,04,501 tonne crop arrives in district

90% paddy yet to be harvested, arrivals remain low


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 18

In what appears to be an inordinate delay in the harvesting during the current Kharif season, almost 90 per cent standing paddy crop was yet to be harvested in Ludhiana district, the Agriculture department has confirmed.

This has resulted in low crop arrival at the grain markets in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, even 17 days after the official start of paddy procurement, the officials have said.

The heavy rainfall in the last week of September and the dwarfing disease caused by the southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) were cited as the main reasons behind the delay in harvesting of the paddy crop.

The analysis of the current situation done by the Agriculture department, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that 26,000 to 28,500 hectares of the total 2,58,600 hectares of paddy crop cultivated in Ludhiana district, which was maximum in the state, has been harvested so far. This accounted for up to 11 per cent of the total area under paddy cultivation.

The Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune, that a maximum of 35 to 40 per cent harvesting has been so far done in the Machhiwara block while Doraha, Dehlon, and Sidhwan Bet blocks remained the laggards by recording the minimum of 3 to 4 per cent harvesting of paddy crop till date.

Among other blocks, 5 to 6 per cent paddy crop has been harvested in Ludhiana block, 4 to 5 per cent in Mangat, 5 to 6 per cent in Pakhowal and Sudhar blocks, 7 to 8 per cent in Jagraon, 12 to 14 per cent in Khanna, and 25 to 30 per cent of the total paddy crop has been harvested in Samrala block till Monday, taking the district’s average harvesting figure between 10 and 11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the paddy arrival report compiled by the district administration indicated that 25,138 tonnes of harvested crop arrived at 13 different purchase centres set up across Ludhiana on Monday.

With this, a total of 2,04,501 tonnes of paddy has arrived in the district.

While Asia’s biggest grain market Khanna was leading the district with the maximum of 54,135 tonnes of paddy arrival, Maloud mandi logged the minimum of 2,639 tonnes of paddy arrival till Monday.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rahul Chaba, revealed that 827 tonnes of paddy has arrived at Doraha on Monday, taking the total arrival to 5,815 tonnes, 944 tonnes at Hathur, taking the total to 4,663 tonnes, 3,610 tonnes at Jagraon, taking the total to 19,709 tonnes, 3,582 tonnes at Khanna, taking the total to 54,135 tonnes, 1,182 tonnes at Kila Raipur, taking the total to 5,633 tonnes, 1,259 tonnes at Ludhiana, taking the total to 6,894 tonnes, 3,586 tonnes at Machhiwara, taking the total to 38,989 tonnes, 417 tonnes at Maloud, taking the total to 2,639 tonnes, 3,297 tonnes at Mullanpur Dakha, taking the total to 20,608 tonnes, 1,150 tonnes at Raikot, taking the total to 5,941 tonnes, 987 tonnes at Sahnewal, taking the total to 6,023 tonnes, 2,146 tonnes at Samrala, taking the total to 25,528 tonnes, and 2,152 tonnes of crop has arrived at Sidhwan Bet grain market, taking its total arrival till date to 7,923 tonnes.

On the procurement front, the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not yet opened its account while the private agencies have purchased only 124 tonnes of paddy so far.

The agency-wise purchase indicated that Pungrain has procured 80,391 tonnes of paddy, Markfed 54,243 tonnes, Punsup 41,492 tonnes, and Warehousing Corporation has purchased 24,334 tonnes of crop till Monday.

With this, 2,00,585 tonnes of the total arrived 2,04,501 tonnes of paddy has been procured at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,060 per quintal in the district so far, leaving 3,916 tonnes of arrived stock unsold.

He informed that 1,33,288 tonnes of procured paddy has already been lifted from the grain markets, which accounted for over 65 per cent of the total procurement, till date.

Ensuring smooth procurement: DC

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “We are ensuring smooth procurement of paddy at all the 13 purchase centres with hassle-free purchase, regular lifting, and timely payment to the farmers. All arrangements have been made to facilitate the peasants visiting the mandis and our commitment remains to buy each and every arriving grain.”

